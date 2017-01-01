West Austin News

Reaching the city’s most sought-after audience twice a month through paid, mailed subscriptions, the West Austin News provides coverage and advertising opportunities matched by no other Austin area publication. For nearly 30 years, we’ve been your source for the news and events that matter to West Austin.

Our subscribers reside in the most affluent areas of the city. Average home value is over $750,000, and average net wealth is over $1 million. Our readers are educated, mature, and long-time residents of West Austin. Click here for a distribution map.